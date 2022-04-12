Editor:
The price of the Aspen-Snowmass Premier Pass has increased steadily during the past several years – no surprise here. However, some of the most worthwhile perks have decreased. A few years ago, we received four vouchers for 50% off ski/snowboard rentals. Now we only receive two. Spring and summer of last year we received six vouchers for 50% off a one-day lift ticket. This year we’ll receive only four. What’s coming next? These perks would let us take our out-of-state visitors to the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas and enjoy considerable savings. Now we might have to take them to Sunlight Mountain Resort instead.
Alex De La Garza
Glenwood Springs