Editor:
How can you possibly expect anyone to take the story seriously regarding a woman’s right to personal autonomy over her body and completely disregard and consider it irresponsible and even reckless for anyone who feels the same way about vaccine mandates and their choice for what gets injected into their bodies? You even showed a picture with Océane O’Shea Jones making a poster stating, “My Body My Choice.” The two sentiments are the same, yet one is held as sacrosanct and the other is viewed as a conspiracy theory that will kill someone’s grandparents. You can’t deny freedom from some without destroying it for all.
Tim Carrasco
Glenwood Springs