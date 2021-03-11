Editor:
Did you know that requiring someone to go to a pharmacy for a refill every month may result in a gap in time without contraceptives? This is of particular concern for low- and middle-income women whose work hours may not be predictable or women who live in rural communities that have difficulty getting to a pharmacy. That’s why many states have already passed legislation to allow people to get a year of their prescription at a time. This helps to reduce disparities in health care and outcomes and increase opportunities for people to access contraception with fewer barriers, as part of a healthy sexual and reproductive life.
I am so happy that this issues is being addressed by the Colorado General Assembly. Senate Bill 9 will enable people who use Medicaid to get a one-year supply of oral contraceptives. It also provides contraceptive coverage for undocumented people through the state Medicaid program. This is groundbreaking progress for closing gaps for many people — immigrants and low-income families — who too often struggle to get needed care. I am urging lawmakers to take bold action and pass this bill into law this year.
Katherine Riley
Denver