Editor:
Political philosophy has as much to say on the topic of a planetary pandemic as epidemiology itself, although hardly anybody has noticed. As the Black Death pandemic of the Middle Ages is universally acknowledged to have come from Asia, so it warrants further study to try to ascertain geoecological and geopolitical factors involved.
For instance, with respect to geoecology the U.S. National Library of Medicine published in 2015 an article titled “Climate Change and Geoecology of South and Southeast Asia” that among other things stated: “The data from UNISDR show that Bangladesh suffered the most with epidemics and pandemics … Southeast Asia is a “hotspot” for emerging infectious diseases, including … SARS … Influenza A...” (And of course COVID-19, SARS and Influenza are related).
The philosophy of medicine as well has as much to say on the topic, as we need to think out of the box as never before, all the more as there is overwhelming academic evidence based on the scientific method that biomedicine is extremely narrow in its understanding of the human being.
So we obviously need a multidisciplinary approach based not only on the sciences but as well on the humanities, spirituality, metaphysics and religion.
However, it is my considerate opinion that the ultimate origin of a contextual cause in civilization of a crisis as coronavirus can only be found in the philosophy of cosmology, namely in the intrinsic intelligibility of our view of the universe … but that is a matter for an article and later a book.
Atzil Adam
Marble