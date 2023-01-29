It is that time of year — a moment that comes only once every four years.
Scores of professional politicians — and the industry that supports them — must figure out whether to pitch their tents anywhere close to Donald Trump’s. They have had favorite politicians, but their primary interest now is signing on with one who will win in 2024. In this profession, there are only so many times you can survive if you pick a loser.
We just had a dry run two years early. The results were mixed, but Trumpian candidates had a rough ride. They lost enough races to have opened the perception that Trump, at 76, is washed up. He can whip up enough excitement to win a primary, but lacks the breadth of support to win a general election. In short, his pisses-me-off factor is high.
Enough Trump candidates, from Herschel Walker up and down, lost key races that the whole Trump brand has entered a new phase of doubt. Maybe its freshness has expired. Maybe the tide of lies to which Trump backers must swear loyalty has worn too thin. Even ardent Trump backers cannot determine whether The candidate still believes he beat Joe Biden in 2022.
The notion is simple enough. Trump wears people out around the edges. He’s neither friend nor enemy. His disposition changes more often than the weather — often enough to make sure he never agrees with the New York Times. One thing is sure: if you’d bought stock in the New York Times company when Trump began referring to it as “that failing paper,” you’d have made some good money by now.
Fundamental questions about Trump are still up for grabs. Is he that smart? Sure, he “went to Wharton,” but taking classes at a business school as an undergraduate isn’t the same as getting a coveted MBA (graduate degree) there. Sure he begged off managing the COVID pandemic when it hit, but can’t each individual state do a better job on such medical crises than the feds?
The question for us is not whether we like the dude, but whether he can really do the job, and if he can win. The biggest betting parlors in the land must ask “which state?” when a bettor shows up to check odds. You might do better putting money on the Niners on Sunday. Then again you might not.
Now we come to the thorny strategic question. Should you back some other Republican at this early stage, thinking he might win? Or should you be backing someone else because you believe that an early Trump victory will set him up to fall off his horse later?
Now the real fun begins. How do we assess his challengers? Do we back a challenger in order to set Trump to win now and lose later because he can’t win a general? We are now in no-man’s land. You’d be allowed to fine the remaining pickings a little thin there. Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken a while to get himself known, and now’s not a good time to look. DeSantis is in the midst of his “not a nice guy” act. He seems to lack the subtleties of someone you might enjoy sharing a pitcher with. The “nice guy” factor is big. Whether you liked George W. Bush (“Dub-ya,” or 43) he’d pass that test on any football Sunday. So would Barack Obama — but maybe not Mr. Trump.
What’s the winning strategy if you prefer someone else? Is it a winning strategy to back Trump now because he’ll fall to stronger Democrat later?
The best bet of all might be the October surprise. What could happen that we can’t imagine yet? Or do take a bye this time, are OK with Joe Biden, and shift this year’s bets to the Super Bowl?
