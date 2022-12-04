Editor:
Aspen Education Foundation raises money to elevate the education in our Aspen public schools. Together, with the incredible commitment of our parent body, we are funding the International Baccalaureate program for the whole district, additional mental health counselors in our elementary and middle schools, teacher recruitment and retention plans, and an Outdoor Education coordinator, to name just a few impact points.
The majority of funds are raised at our annual event, which includes a live auction. One very successful item is the pickleball tournament, which includes Mr. Armstrong.
Mr. Armstrong has been extremely supportive of our local public school, where his two children are in attendance. He has given of his time for the auction every year, as well as the use of his plane. He has also rallied his friends to support the pickle ball tournament (Chris Evert, Jimmie Johnson). He has asked nothing in return.
The purchasers of the pickleball tournament do so knowing Mr. Armstrong is part of the auction item, and are excited to play pickleball with him. When asked if they would like their money back, they wouldn’t even consider the idea. They purchased the item to support counselors, academic support and college counseling for the students. They want to keep it that way.
Finally, we trust that the incredible teachers at the Aspen School District are helping to shape strong students. We don’t believe our auction item impacts that progress.
Please know that you can always call AEF at 970-429-3626 to discuss further.
Aspen Education Foundation