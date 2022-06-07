Editor:
Like Elizabeth Paepcke and John Denver, Bob Braudis is a pillar of Aspen. We are both from Boston and I thank him like a founding father, for inspiring and protecting us with powerful love. I heard stories of his earlier gun days but he possessed vast courage and gave it up.
The sheriff before him, Dick Kienast — “Dick Dove and the Deputies of Love” — was profiled on 60 Minutes. He took my acting class and I observed Dick’s peaceful bravado, even cajoling the U.S. Secret Service to drive a president through a crowd of 700-plus enlivened, peace-loving Aspenites. Dick chose Bob as a deputy and together they expanded their philosophy, working for years to provide a creative, honest, safe haven.
I met Bob when a neighbor cut our deck post down — our sheriff had him promptly red-tagged. My deck tilted after that but the neighbor brought Joe Cocker and Natalie Cole to sing in the park next door and in the Aspen spirit, we danced on the sloping deck.
Then Bob was in the audience listening to poetry and I learned that many of his friends were rockers and leaders who maintain freedom of self-expression.
Bob is the role model for the real King Arthur in my writing. Bob kept his wildness alive and let it out through his eyes. But he also kept it in check so no one got hurt.
He played a big role in my life and I will love him a long time.
Sarah Pletts
Aspen