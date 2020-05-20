Editor:
The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office has launched a new property information website. It has been my goal since being elected last year to provide a property search website that will be a one-stop shop for our taxpayers and I am excited that our new website does just that.
Pitkin County’s business information technology services department and the assessor’s office have been working very hard to provide a more user-friendly, interactive, public-access website that allows the user to navigate easily to the information needed. Following a careful review process, Pitkin County selected Schneider Geospatial’s qPublic.net because of its user-friendly design.
The public can search for property, find comparable sales and map it all in the same place. The easy-to-use navigation tools will deliver better service to the county’s citizens and business community. Parcel and property details are now in a consolidated, highly visual format using photographs and interactive mapping. Users will have much easier access to building and land details, deeds and tax information. The newly designed site will make parcel and property searches more informative, easier to use and will now be accessible on mobile devices.
For information on accessing this new website, visit pitkincounty.com/assessor or call our office at 970-920-5160. It is free to use Pitkin County’s new website and you will have access to run multiple types of property reports and much more. The assessor’s office will continue to offer fee-based specialized report writing.
Deb Bamesberger
Pitkin County assessor