Editor:
The Pitkin Board of Commissioners’ duty as elected officials is to operate as defined in the county bylaws. For one, the process of reviewing land use and zoning applications should be consistent and the same for all applicants. The board is circumventing this public process in their review of the land use application by Aspen Ski Co. to downzone their property and expand the ski area with one additional lift.
First, the board has allowed a member to recuse themselves because the member “feels” they are in conflict. The stated reasoning is that a family member works as a full-time employee of the applicant. The board member has no monetary benefit nor does their family member (son in-law who works in the snow-making department) in regard to the land use application. The board is now short a member with only four reviewing the land use application, which is an issue of fair public process when it comes to voting. Further, the recused board member's representative base now has no representation in the public process and board decision.
Secondly, during the meeting reviewing the application, a board member's conduct was inappropriate and inconsiderate. This happened five hours into the meeting while the applicant was having discussions with each board member to address their questions. The board member started by telling the applicant of a wonderful dream they had a few weeks ago of skiing their favorite runs across all the mountains, then immediately asked — what if we don't approve your application? Obviously, this caught the applicant off guard. (The applicant reaffirmed the proposal was to downzone their property to prevent development.) The board member moved to the next question. This was done with intent and apparent to anyone listening regardless of their position. This type of biased conduct is not what we should expect of our elected officials.
The public should at a minimum be aware of these issues with the board's public process. There is a land use master plan for the area and the application addressed the plan in detail with positive benefits as well as the applicant offering to downzone their property, which would limit potential land use issues with other private property owners in the area. We can only hope our elected officials proceed to review the details in a fair and independent public process.
Brad Hahn
Aspen