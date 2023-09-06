Editor:
This letter originally was sent to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
On the morning of Friday, Sept. 1, there was such a glut of 17 private planes departing from the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport that two heavily-loaded commercial flights trying to land were put into holding patterns for such a long time that they were running low on gas and therefore diverted to Grand Junction to refuel.
One was United 5607 from Denver, the other American 3164 from Chicago.
The FAA requires a “first come, first served” system for operating at ASE. The private planes were able to preempt the commercials because they were first in line. Not only were the approximately 140 commercial passengers understandably angered by their hours-late arrivals, but the cascading effect subsequently caused hundreds more commercial passengers to be late and miss connections.
Pitkin County government likes to think it is “green.” But, circling, diverting to Grand Junction, landing, refueling, taking off again, and finally landing at ASE because of congestion (not weather) is not “green.” We can’t change the FAA system, but we can use common sense and stop the process — put a halt to proposed airside developments at ASE — projects that would only make the situation worse.
Question to county commissioners: With this type of scenario happening more and more often, why do you continue to proceed to expand the airside of ASE to allow even more types of, and larger, private planes which would inevitably result in even more congestion at ASE? You know the lopsided fact that 83% of operations are private and only 17% are commercial. Why are you continuing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants to pursue the process that will create more demand for private planes to use our already overused airport?
In addition to causing congestion, private planes typically carry only a few passengers each ( not "green"), are less safe (look at crash statistics), and cause more damage to the runway infrastructure (by their sheer numbers). In the local newspapers, letters to editors are overwhelmingly asking you to stop.
Commissioners, whom are you representing? Why do you continue down the long, tedious, time-consuming, hugely expensive path toward airside expansion when the people who elected you are overwhelmingly opposed to it?
Ellen W. Anderson
Aspen Village