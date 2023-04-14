Editor:
I live under the flight path of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, and I'm not mad about that or anything. Still, on a very busy day it really does impact my life. So I would feel a little better if I felt that I had a tiny voice in all this.
Pitkin County, don't give up our control to an outside entity! That happens all too frequently lately, when outside contenders are chosen over local applicants who may be just as good and they already have housing. Just saying. Please keep those "hundreds of millions" in our county or give us, the voting public, a good reason why not.
Allowing public comment after the contract is all but signed is not public comment, only public reactions to a 30-year, multimillion-dollar contract that was an under-the-table deal. It's not fair to the people who serve on the advisory board, nor the public. What is so proprietary about trucking fuel up here and pumping it into private jets at a higher price?
Pitkin County, run it yourself, reap those millions and don't sell off another asset that belongs here.
Janet Mohrman
Aspen