Editor:
I’m concerned that the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport fixed-base operator (FBO) review committee is potentially outmatched by the caliber of the request-for-proposals bidders.
Atlantic is owned by KKR, which purchased Atlantic in September 2021 for $4.5 billion; Signature Flight Support is owned by Blackstone, Bill Gates (through Cascade) and GIP ($80 billion infrastructure fund); and Modern Aviation is owned by the formidable New York-based Tiger Infrastructure Partners.
Who is advising the review committee? Pitkin County should have the very best representing us and I can’t get any answers whether we do. This FBO decision is a generational decision, and I feel that it is being rushed and not addressing fundamental questions. My analogy for the process is the equivalent of placing a puppy in a cage with three tigers.
I mean no disrespect to the review committee, but the county has too significant of an asset for it not to have the best advisers possible. The Aspen FBO is a top five FBO in the world, and the county should extract maximum value from the likes of Bill Gates for it.
Robert Rubey
Aspen