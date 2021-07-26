Editor:
As I drove into Aspen early Sunday morning, to catch up on work, with the full moon shining on my face and the sun hinting its way over Smuggler Mountain, I felt a sense of peace and joy that is virtually impossible during a work day.
I don’t mean to suggest that every work day should feel like a beautiful Sunday at 6 a.m., but I do mean to urge our leaders (ad nauseam, I admit) that we need to plan for, budget for and build a second bridge over Castle Creek.
I argue that our priorities are upside down. Perhaps my perspective is skewed from my privileged family history, but I insist that discipline and common sense must guide our leadership.
The off-campus trip our leaders just took to focus in on our priorities, I would satirize as stay-away camp. Our leaders may as well chant “more free stuff, even more free stuff,” when they should be planning a second bridge over Castle Creek.
In a way, I’m lucky. My umpty-something great-grand father was the captain in the British Navy who accepted Napoleon’s sword after Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo. My next umpty-something great-grandfather served Queen Victoria as her secretary of navy. My grandfather and my father escaped death multiple times in World War I and World War II. Our leaders need discipline and directive. Instead they act like hippy potheads. Please plan a second bridge over Castle Creek now.
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village