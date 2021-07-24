Editor:
One month ago, Paul Menter wrote a column called “What’s to become of the U.S. workforce?” His very logical conclusion was that federal support from the CARES Act was discouraging work. Businessmen interviewed by the Aspen Times said the same thing.
There have now been a number of articles in the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.
The most complete is by Eduardo Porter in the New York Times. Porter is one of the best economics reporters. Porter explains that many workers that were laid off have options “they could not have imagined a couple of years ago.” Between January and May, restaurants put out 61% more help wanted posters than in the first five months of 2018 or 2019.
Porter highlights the upward mobility of workers. Demand for construction workers doubled over the same period. Truckers are being poached by home builders.
Five percent of the workers in leisure and hospitality quit in May. They were not staying home under the CARES act as hypothesized by Menter — they quit.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, not a partisan observer, reports the “reservation wage,” the lowest wage workers will accept, has increased by 26%.
The message seems loud and clear. Market power has shifted to labor today, perhaps not forever, but at least for 2021 and 2022.
Businesses in Aspen need to plan now for winter.
Philip Verleger
Denver