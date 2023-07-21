Editor:
On the Fourth of July, we organized a peaceful march on behalf of Planned Parenthood — men and women of all ages marching together for women’s health care, a basic human right.
Wearing pink to show unity, it was clear that our message was heard and appreciated. Our voices matter!
Stand with Planned Parenthood, support the Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood in Glenwood Springs, support the Planned Parenthood organizations in your own communities and your home states.
Or don’t — that is your choice. But don’t write letters to the editor with incorrect information about Planned Parenthood marchers or the organization.
Look for us in next year’s parade. Until we see change, we will show up “pretty in pink” and march peacefully. We stand with Planned Parenthood!
Jacolyn Bucksbaum and Shari Applebaum
Aspen