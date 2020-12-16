A couple weeks ago, I opined that Aspen’s mayor and city council should think twice before voting their successors a $1,000-per-month raise. Their justifications for the increase seemed centered around the time they take to “faithfully execute” their duties rather than the focus needed to direct effective change. Despite my implorations to first evaluate the efficacy of their current decision-making methods and consider the concept that city council service is first a duty, not a job, they voted 4-1 in favor of the increase, with Ann Mullins casting the only “no” vote.
So, I’m following up. My plan? Report on how the Aspen City Council functions as a public policy decision-making body during this difficult time of COVID-19. To perform this assessment, I selected a single current issue reflecting the broad impact of any city council’s role: garbage. More tactfully referred to as “solid waste,” its disposal fits the bill as a cornerstone local government public policy issue. Virtually everyone — residents, businesses, visitors — generates garbage. It’s not politically “sexy,” but its collection, disposal and where possible recycling (or “diversion” from the waste stream in today’s public policy parlance) is a key issue for any community.
It just so happens that Aspen’s (really, Pitkin County’s) landfill will run out of space around 2025. This conclusion comes from the Phase I and Phase II “Comprehensive Waste Diversion Plan” — documents presented to Aspen and Pitkin County by Weaver Consultants and LBA Associates, in April of 2016 and January of 2018, respectively. These dated but exhaustively detailed reports were provided as background for the city council’s Dec. 7 session for a discussion of options to divert garbage (sorry, solid waste) from the landfill, thereby extending its useful life.
The staff memo and two-phased report comprised 123 of the work session packet’s 193 total pages. That’s about four hours of required reading preparation per councilmember, at an average of two minutes per page — or about 24 total hours of prep time — among the mayor and five councilmembers. Staff focused the conversation on a continuum of solid waste diversion options, from doing almost nothing at no cost to the city (Option A), to doing everything at a cost of up to $1 million per year (Option C). There was an Option B in the middle of that range.
But I don’t mean to be overly critical. Mayor Torre ran the virtual discussion effectively. The city’s environmental health staff demonstrated a thorough understanding for the material and added substantially to the written information provided. No surprise here. Aspen has some great staff. Council members were engaged, thoughtful and respectful of each other and staff. I’ve spent a lot of time in a lot of city council meetings and work sessions, and that’s not always the case. At the end of the discussion, council directed staff to bring back more refined plans somewhere between Options B and C on staff’s solid waste diversion continuum. I interpreted this to mean they want to do as much as possible without supplanting funding for any other service priority.
It was a thorough discussion on an important and politically unsexy policy matter. Progress toward planning for a more substantially diverted solid waste stream was made. But on the other hand, council’s discussion resulted in no action other than more staff analysis and recommendations to be brought back, when? In short, it was a “planning to plan” session. But there I go again being critical.
What else did I learn? A few things.
Wow, Aspen’s behind the solid-waste diversion curve. Back in the ancient 1990s, Pierce County Washington — where I lived and worked in local government before moving to Aspen in 2002 — implemented construction waste diversion, curbside yard waste recycling (otherwise known as composting), and mandatory curbside residential and commercial mixed waste recycling. They diverted more than half of the county’s solid waste stream from its landfill as a result, a quarter century ago.
Holy cow is that data old! The solid waste diversion plan’s first phase was delivered in April of 2016. That’s a long time ago in this COVID-19 age of disruption and rapid societal change. Effective public policy making means acting on information quickly because it changes just as quickly, not beginning the conversation 56 months after you first get it.
Why didn’t the council consider the solid waste diversion issue during the 2021 budget process, which ended last month, when they and the community could have evaluated the options in the context of all competing funding priorities (a point that councilmember Ward Hauenstein raised during the discussion)? Good question.
And rather than considering waste diversion as just a general government obligation that competes with other funding needs and requires tax subsidies, why not consider a solid waste enterprise fund to appropriately — and separately — manage and charge the economic externalities of traditional waste disposal to the wasteful consumer where they belong rather than the taxpayer? Aspen need only look down the road to the town of Carbondale for one recently implemented example.
In closing, did the city council really need all 123 pages of two-to-four-year-old garbage (I mean solid waste) data, and all the prep time required to plan for the review of another, more refined plan? I hope not. If this is what it takes to justify city council as roughly equivalent to a full-time job, it is not.
It’s certainly not all negative, but all things considered, it seems that council could have begun its work session about where they ended and given staff direction to make some real change happen. But there I go again being critical.