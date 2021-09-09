Editor:
The Aspen Hope Center wishes to thank everyone who turned out last Sunday for the Mayor’s Cup golf tournament. What a beautiful day to play for such a great cause — mental health!
Thank you, Torre, for dedicating this event to raise awareness for mental health in our valley. Thank you to the many of you who donated to help keep services in existence. Thank you to Aspen Strong, our partner and co-beneficiary, for the presence you have, continuing to market mental health topics and keep it in the front of everyone’s minds. Additionally, I was glad to see in the paper that the golf course closed for a small period of time to focus on the well-being of its staff after the loss of their co-worker and longtime friend. Closing a business is not an easy decision, but for a town that constantly preaches that mental health is so very important, this was a true testament to that. Though healing does not happen in one day, they showed us the importance of taking care of ourselves, our loved ones, and our community! Thanks all around.
Michelle Muething
Basalt