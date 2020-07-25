Editor:
Regarding Gene Weingarten’s column, July 20, I am a board-certified Immunologist and a summer resident in Aspen for decades. I am sorry to hear about his probable bout with COVID-19.
I just wanted to share some information about the antibody test. Most of the scientific information in the press notes that antibody testing is unreliable. Since there are many antibody tests being used, some more accurate than others, your results may or may not be correct.
Therefore, as Weingarten wrote, “… remember good oral hygiene, practice social distancing …” and wear a mask.
Michael Pacin
Aspen