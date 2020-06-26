Editor:
City leadership, please tell us how the required mask rule will be enforced. I just left the core today and am not exaggerating to say that maybe one in 10 people I passed were wearing a mask. Perhaps one in five did not have a mask around their neck at all. This estimation does not include those who were eating outdoors. It is no coincidence that as soon as the visitors started coming to our conscious community a spike in COVID-19 cases has arrived as well. Thanks for the business, but please cooperate by respecting our health.
Trenton Allan
Aspen