Editor:
If people are willing different people with different opinions can have respectful conversations, which can result in appreciating people and gaining an insight into the challenging issues we are facing. There are some who are only concerned about their points of view and have no interest in communicating with others. It’s my opinion that this polarization has led to the biggest problem we are facing today.
Responses to my letter (“Bridging Divides,” June 30) have been positive. There are many people who are tired of the anger, animosity, disrespect and sad behavior that has become normalized. As difficult as it may be to let go of our own opinions, the effort is worth it. The result of connecting with another person on a deeper level can be rewarding as well as productive.
Not everyone may be willing to change the conversation. That’s fine, because those who are willing can be part of the solution.
I don’t mind being called a dreamer. I’m certainly not going to allow someone to squash my dreams. If someone wants to live in their nightmare then that is their choice.
This country was built on diversity. We can either allow it to destroy us or strengthen us.
Tom Lankering
Basalt