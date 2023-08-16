Editor:
I met Maurice Emmer, frequent conservative letter writer to the Aspen newspapers, the other night at a concert when his son Jackson, my favorite local singer-songwriter, was performing. I knew if I kept attending Jackson’s shows, I’d run into Maurice sooner or later.
When a mutual friend introduced us and Maurice got my name straight, a disgusted look passed over his face. Maurice had written a letter rebutting one of my missives describing Congresswoman Lauren Boebert as ignorant. I make it a point not to label right-wingers as stupid. Some of them are quite intelligent. They’re just unlearned.
I fired off the opening salvo by telling Maurice that I was proud of being woke. “Good for you,” he retorted. That was the extent of the political discussion. The rest of the night we focused on how talented his son was.
That’s as it should be. This business we’re hearing a lot of these days where I can’t be friends with this person because they’re too conservative or liberal is a load of BS and very destructive to our society. When you encounter someone with a different point of view, there’s no point in swaggering swords 'til the blood flows. You’re not going to change their mind and they’re not going to change yours.
Each year I return to Idaho to visit what’s left of my family. Not a lot of like-minded relatives there. So, we tell stories and recall common experiences. When I leave, we love each other as much as we ever did.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale