Editor:
In reaction to a story about a meeting she may have had at the White House immediately prior to Jan. 6, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, CD-3, said, “The whole DaNgErOuS tO oUr DeMoCrAcY crowd needs to get it through their minds that America is a constitutional republic.”
I’m not sure what the alternating uppercase letters are all about, but Boebert seems to be implying this country isn’t and was never intended to be a democracy. Her General Education Development classes must not have covered civics or political science.
Whereas it’s true the word democracy is never explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, it’s clearly implied as it describes the elaborate election process we have today. Google offers several explanations of the difference between democracies and republics. Here’s mine: A republic has a representative form of government. Democracy is how we choose those representatives and the chief executive.
The United States is a democratic republic. I hesitate to use that phrase because the countries that describe themselves as democratic republics are generally anything but. The Congo, North Korea, and Vietnam are one-party dictatorships with token, rubber-stamp legislatures.
If Boebert meant to say our democracy is weak, I’ll go along with her there. Voter suppression, gerrymandering, the two-party system and the Electoral College have diluted American democracy to the point where the Founding Fathers wouldn’t recognize it.
I shouldn’t look down my nose at a person who may not have had the financial resources I had to get an education, but if Boebert’s going to quote the Constitution, she ought to at least read it. I’m sure primary rivals Don Corum and Maria Zimmerman and potential general election foes Adam Frisch, Sol Sandoval and Alex Walker are familiar with the document.
It’s more than just the Second Amendment. You know, the one that grants the right to bear arms to “a well-regulated state militia.”
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale