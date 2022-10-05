I always get lost. Always.
I’ve lived, worked and traveled all over the world. I’ve been lost in so many countries I’ve lost count. Before I even learn to say hello, I learn how to say, ¿Dónde está? Can you give me directions to…?
These were the opening lines I used at the “Writ Large Field of Dreams” live storytelling event at the Collective Snowmass, hosted by the incredible Alya Howe.
It was my first time telling a personal story before a live audience. The experience was nerve-racking yet relieved somewhat by sharing it with other storytellers, including the lovely Aspen Daily News columnist Ali Margo.
My biggest takeaway is that if you see Alya’s name pop up on your phone, let the call go to voicemail — because she’s irresistible.
The second lesson is: Don’t undervalue the wisdom of the beloved Winnie the Pooh: “When life throws you a rainy day, play in the puddles.” It may turn out to be fun. If nothing else, you may learn something.
In case you thought I was about to use the loveable bear’s other famous quote, “I am not lost, for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost” — well, that, too!
Yes, I really did quote Winnie the Pooh. Twice.
Now, I don’t mind getting lost. I love getting lost in ideas. I can get lost in books, spreadsheets or academic journals for days. And I can get lost for years bringing innovative concepts to life.
But getting lost in the actual physical world is a different level of stress entirely. For me, one that is often downright scary.
Since I can’t follow directions on a map too well, my husband Paul, from hundreds of miles away, has “walked” me through cities from Buenos Aires to Taipei by locating me on Google Maps and then using places and landmarks to guide me to my destination.
The craziest time was when I flew into an airport in Arkansas. I rented a car, and Paul helped me find the hotel. He kept saying, “You’ll see X street on your left and Y building on your right.” My reply was, “All I see are fields and more fields.” Our conversation continued that way for a long time — while we got increasingly irritated with each other — before we realized I’d flown into the wrong airport. Learning from that experience, I later headed off a potential disaster by not booking Santa Rosa when I needed Santa Clara.
I now acknowledge that I’ll get lost, and I accept the adventure that will follow.
Readers of my column may know I got lost with an Iranian-German dive buddy in the South China Sea, off the coast of Malaysia. As we treaded water, hoping to be rescued, we struck up a kinship that we may not have made under different circumstances.
In Geneva, I got lost inside a large bank while looking for an office. I frantically knocked on doors to ask for directions, panicking I’d be late for an urgent meeting (or so it seemed at the time). One of those doors belonged to a senior executive, who walked me to my appointment. This encounter eventually led to consultancy work — access and opportunity I wouldn’t have had if I knew where I was going.
At the storytelling event, I talked about the time I got lost in the mountains on my run to Hay Park, up toward Mount Sopris. It was a Colorado bluebird day, and all was perfect until I turned to go down. But the path was gone. Not gone exactly — there were a few choices. Drawing on my limited understanding of topography, I cleverly chose the one headed downhill.
Only the trail was a fake downhill that soon led up. So, I chose another downward-pointing path, one that led in circles. Hadn’t I seen that tree before? Or that tree? Or that tree with those flowers?
Hours passed. I couldn’t tell how many because my watch had died, and I was so thirsty I thought I could die, too. I kept walking, increasingly frightened by the rustling noises surrounding me.
But then the rustle changed to a stomping footfall. I wasn’t in Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood. With my heart in my stomach, I turned. And I saw.
A vision of beauty and strength. A woman riding a magnificent white horse. I’m not making this up.
Fast forward to the story’s end. I was embraced by kindness. The woman gave me water and drove me to my distant car.
I decided to share the Mount Sopris story during my storytelling appearance because it is a clear metaphor for life. The path to our goals and dreams will undulate. Sometimes the climb turns out to be easier than expected. Sometimes, the downhill is a slippery slope. There are false starts. Sudden storms. Endless miles of slog and twisting routes.
When you are lost, you are forced to listen more deeply, pay greater attention to details, and engage with and accept help from others.
Sometimes when you get lost, you gain access to so much more.
Barbara Freeman is looking forward to her next unexpected but inevitable adventure. Reach her at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.