Editor:
If we are wondering why USPS’ woes are reaching “crisis levels,” it is because in June 2020 Trump appointed Louis DeJoy, postmaster general. The USPS site says he is a UPS and XPO trucking investor. DeJoy sabotaged the U.S. Postal Service prior to the first national, mail-in-ballot election ever.
Dejoy’s first act was to remove hundreds of dropboxes in Democratic states. That created long lines and longer distances to travel for poorer voters. Then by reducing employees and uninstalling automatic sorter machines while giving no bid contracts to XPO, he decimated this once proud service.
The USPS has bound together our society, economy and communications since inception and is much more than any private corporation that must provide profit for its investors. Its mission, “to provide the nation with reliable, affordable, universal mail service” is meant to serve and strengthen the abilities and voices of the American people, not to turn a profit. DeJoy’s actions show, he would shut that down if he could and profit from it in the process. Trump lost to President Biden that November, but his postal scourge lives on.
Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote in his 65-page opinion on Oct. 6, 2022, “The evidence demonstrates that [the states and localities] suffered harm by impeding their ability to combat the spread of COVID-19, impeding their ability to provide safe alternatives to in-person voting, and by imposing costs and administrative burdens on state and local governments.”
The solution is a public call to retire DeJoy and refund our precious postal service, restoring its ability to serve America as it is meant to.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale