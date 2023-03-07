Editor:
I do not know what person from Pitkin County road and bridge or the Colorado Department of Transportation decided it would be a good idea to control traffic flow by having three snowplows block all lanes of Highway 82 during the morning, evening or noon commute. Especially when there is no snow on the road.
The person that came up with this idea should be forever made to drive 30 mph for the rest of their life behind three snowplows.
I do not get road rage, but this is infuriating. Why are the county and state causing unnecessary frustration for commuters, making employees late for work and in general wasting time, resources and tax dollars?
Please use my tax dollars and our resources to fill potholes. Main Street in Aspen has become one giant pothole. The seams in the upper deck of the road in Snowmass Canyon are one elongated pothole.
I will not even get started on the Living Lab — it was stupid to have Hyman Avenue one way — simply stupid. Stop doing dumb things with my tax dollars!
Jensue Hawk
Aspen