Editor:
The Supreme Court decisions are not what you think they are. Guns, god, gays and abortions are just tools to an end. We are looking at a pure power play. The elites that have been calling the shots in the U.S. for years are now consolidating their power. This latest chaos is all about running the tables in the next two elections. Welcome to right-wing America.
The “brown shirts” are all over the land threatening anyone who tries to object. Elections are being rigged in state after state with gerrymandering and rules barring voters. State officials are being authorized to literally throw out the vote and insert whatever they want. Schools are having books thrown out and being bullied to remove all minority history.
In the world’s most prolific gun culture, still more weapons will be spread throughout to keep the population in constant fear.
Many of our elected officials, as the hearings are showing, are utterly corrupt and lie about everything.
The Supreme Court is now fully captured after years of manipulation to install the current six complete frauds. Look to a host of right-wing groups like the Federalist Society, ALEC, the Freedom Caucus and the Heritage Foundation. What is more telling than a monumental Supreme Court building with a flight of enormous empty steps that is completely guarded by concrete barriers and an unscalable fence? This is not a court for the people.
Former Justice Antonin Scalia blatantly lied about the Second Amendment. Any third grader could tell you this was about “militias.” That is just basic sentence structure. “Originalism” and “textualism” are completely fabricated pseudo judicial theories. These are “make it all up” theories. These are theories to claim anything they want.
We have 27 amendments. The Constitution was not frozen. “Rights” of people exist to help us live together in meaningful and rewarding ways. The world has changed. Nobody knew this better than the founders who knew their past well and could imagine the changes and challenges that lay ahead.
As Franklin said: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Can we?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale