Editor:
In my 60 years of skiing, this season is without parallel. In part because I’m a tele skier, but mostly because of superb powder skiing. Wednesday at Highlands was one such day when everything was soft and the snow was nuking down inches per hour with nary a breeze and never a lift line.
Observing a ski patroller sliding onto a lift, I recognized one of the true heroes of this snow-laden season. His fatigue was exhibited by methodical movements of memorized patterns and habits, the training and repetition of a risk-laden, care-giving profession.
No doubt there are sore arms from throwing bombs, aching feet from cramped ski boots and a deep weariness that comes from early mornings and late afternoons paying equal attention to the snowpack and to the SkiCo’s discerning and at times demanding clientele.
Powder days for discerning skiers are a rush of euphoria, while to the ’trollers they are yet another day of labor under the SkiCo banner. Men and women of the cross shoulder their burden with stoic fortitude brightened with moments of intense beauty skinning the bowl, cresting the wall, freefalling the dumps and being on the mountain in every passion of weather.
No matter how tired, sore, hungover or otherwise daunted by the mortal demands of livin’ the dream, ’trollers deserve respect from the ski community plus a healthy 300-plus-inch bonus from a grateful employer.
Paul Andersen
Basalt