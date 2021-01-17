Editor:
In this difficult time of pandemic, incredible financial inequality, and a divisive/dysfunctional national government, it is inspiring to discover a well-organized health operation serving the citizens of Pitkin County.
Due to my age, I was among the first to be treated at the Gillespie Street makeshift medical outdoor facility set up on the Aspen Music Tent parking lot. All those wonderful young people working in freezing weather were extremely efficient, polite, and well-rehearsed for performing their various duties. Indeed, their performance was just as outstanding and inspiring as any given in the Music Tent during the summer.
Furthermore, their commitment to doing a professional job will save lots of lives. For this reason I call them “The Gillespie Street Angels.”
I strongly urge health personnel from the other three counties in the Roaring Fork and Crystal valleys (Garfield, Gunnison and Eagle) to get permission to visit the Gillespie Street operation in order to replicate it in their own counties.
Clay Boland Jr.
Retired CMC professor of
communications and humanities