Editor:
We have to pray for Trump. We are used to Trump spouting his lies and hatred from the Oval Office lawn, now it’s coming from the pulpit. Trump used the National Prayer breakfast to mock and bully all who disagree with him and to mock Jesus.
Worse, Trump actually got applause for making jokes and attacking the previous speaker for quoting the bible, sharing Jesus’ command to “Love our enemies.” Worse still, afterward, no religious leaders condemned his message.
Too many of my fellow Evangelicals are not going to defend the words of Jesus. We need your help. Thank God for Mick Romney, the only person of faith in the GOP, prepared to state that his faith could not allow him to condone corrupt and wrong behavior.
Thank God for Christianity Today who recently wrote about Trump, “… it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”
Thank God for our political leaders, committed to pray for Trump, despite his belittling and barrage of attacks on their deep held faith.
Pray we get leaders and a president that please God.
“And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God” Micah 6:8
Like our temperatures, we are hovering below zero at present. Please pray.
Lynette Gregory
Aspen