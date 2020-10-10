Editor:
Eagle County residents should vote yes on Proposition EE. The funds collected from this tax will provide preschool for every Colorado 4-year-old that wants to attend. Anyone who knows me and knows my connection to the early childhood education world won’t be surprised to learn I think this is a great way to spend these funds. This proposition not only helps very young children access critical education, it also supports Colorado teenagers by addressing the youth vaping epidemic. Colorado is known for many wonderful things, but being known as a leader in the youth vaping category is not on any Coloradan’s wish list.
Proposition EE will raise the cost of vaping supplies, making it more difficult for our youth to access these addictive products. Eagle County residents have been leaders on this front supporting both town and county tax questions on vaping products. But currently the state does not tax vape items and has one of the lowest tax rates on tobacco products. It’s time we close this vaping loophole. Research concludes again and again that as costs rise, fewer people use these products.
Jeanne McQueeney
Eagle