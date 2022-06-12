Editor:
Mr. Trump, I can no longer in good conscience call you president.
In my mind anyone who would convince American people to go to battle for him and sacrifice our country on “The Big Lie” and cower inside the White House so others could take the blame. You are getting richer everyday by conning people into giving to your PAC and never having to use it for its intended purpose. You continue on this money-making venture by drawing this baseless conspiracy out. I, personally, hope you rue the very moment you took the White House hostage when President Barack Obama showed you every courtesy handing you the keys to the most important House in America. You are the most corrupt thief there is when you take the will of the people away just so you can use the White House to keep from being held responsible for your misdeeds.
I understand there is a lot of corruption in this country but you turned a whole political party upside down in their thirst for power to meet your personal designs. Please save us all from your tyrannical ideology and — the devil, at least, would admire your petulant, narcissistic ideas of destruction.
Ricky Foster
Maryville, Missouri