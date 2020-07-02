Presidential ‘Jeopardy’ Jul 2, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:I’m so sick of politics. On election day Trump and Biden should go on “Jeopardy.” Winner becomes president and the money goes to charity.Sheldon FingermanAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesAlpine athlete faces theft charges stemming from 2019 Aspen hotel incidentWhiting: Rifle racists’ rally really ridiculousAspen, PitCo bars to remain closedAspen police investigating alleged sexual assault at Scarlett'sUnited, American flights to Aspen from Denver, Dallas ‘jam-packed’APCHA board to consider dependent age reduction; aim is to prevent empty bedrooms, which run counter to Aspen program missionMovieland 7 in El Jebel closes, again; theater had reopened in mid-JuneTexas man impaled by trekking pole airlifted from trail above Snowmass LakeEmployers encouraged, but not required, to disclose COVID-19 infections to staffUshering in a new era while paying homage to the past; Aspen Daily News editor transitions to leadership role with area nonprofit Images Latest News Increase in testing elevates Aspen hospital to ‘cautious’ status Aspen traffic has roared back from early days of pandemic Midnight closure instituted in Aspen New rentals at 802 W. Main St., Aspen draw interest from 168 hopefuls Aspen City Council debates mandatory midnight closing time for businesses; public hearing will be held tonight Snowmass developer asks for changes, new end date to Base Village Aspen police investigating alleged sexual assault at Scarlett's Texas man impaled by trekking pole airlifted from trail above Snowmass Lake