Editor:
There have been a number of letters and articles in the local papers recently about bears being put down in the area, and deer and elk being killed on Highway 82. With the constant development in the valley, the pressure on wildlife is intense and promises to get worse. It’s not always evident but the feeding and breeding grounds for wild animals are getting eaten up piecemeal in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Each project, whether a new apartment complex, a new shopping center or new ski trails, can seem inconsequential as individual ventures, but taken together, they chew up badly needed habitat. So faulting a wildlife agent for shooting a bear misplaces the responsibility for the animal’s destruction. The responsibility falls on the valley community as a whole for crowding wildlife with our own lifestyle.
Casting blame without coming up with good ideas is a waste of time. The valley’s citizens need to face the hard truth: If we continue to fragment and eliminate feeding grounds, we’ll have more bears shot and less wildlife of all species. There are plenty of examples of this trend, but an easy one is the valley’s precipitous decline in the deer and elk population over the last 20 years.
Good solutions might come from improving all of our “ecological literacy” — the real understanding of wildlife patterns and requirements. And the real understanding of the intense pressure we’re putting on wildlife with individual developments not considered as part of the whole.
Mark Harvey
Basalt