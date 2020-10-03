Editor:
Approximately one in 10 Americans aged 60 and over have experienced some form of elder abuse, including physical, emotional or sexual harm. In 60% of incidents, the perpetrator is a family member, but it also occurs in care-giving facilities.
Colorado’s Adult Protective Services department received reports of 25,004 elder abuse incidents in 2018-19, up from 11,818 five years ago. Of the cases reported last year, 31% were opened as cases.
Social isolation and cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s or other dementias are two main factors in elder abuse. Left unchecked, elder abuse can result in premature death, a decline in physical and psychological health, destruction of social and family ties, or devastating financial loss. Elders who have been abused have a 300% higher risk of death than those who have not been mistreated.
In 2010, Congress passed the first comprehensive legislation to address elder abuse. A bill approved by Congress today — Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to prevent Elder Abuse Act — requires the Department of Justice to develop dementia-related training materials for law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, medical personnel, among others. These materials can help prevent abuse and improve interactions between justice workers and our state’s most vulnerable elderly.
I join the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner for supporting this legislation. Elder abuse is not a red or blue issue, it’s a bipartisan issue. Our elderly deserve to live in safety and be treated with dignity and respect.
Anna Dunlap
Denver