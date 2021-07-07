Just a few days ago, the members of Aspen City Council held a fascinating work session, lasting more than two hours, talking about mental health. We were very pleased to participate, alongside community health centers like Mind Springs and Mountain Family Health and also the Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County public health officials. We really do live in a compassionate, collaborative and integrated place, where — thanks to farsighted and progressive planning over many years — there are now many important opportunities to provide access to services and improve the mental health and lives of every citizen in our community.
Much discussion focused on the array of mental health services, and how the public needs to know what they are — and how and also where they can access them. But even before we get there, let’s just say that we prefer to think of mental “well-being” because there is sadly, whether we like it or not, a great deal of stigma attached to the term “mental health,” and that stigma, whether public or internal to ourselves, often gets in the way of people obtaining help. And there’s lots available here that could change their lives in a hugely positive way.
So let’s start at perhaps the most surprising place in our flourishing continuum of support, with something that may seem quite remote from common stereotypes about mental wellbeing: “prevention” for children, youth and families. The idea of prevention in general health is well understood. Think about our collective obsession (and struggles!) with eating in a healthy way, with exercise and in going to our doctors or to health fairs to have tests for common — and preventable or at least treatable — conditions. Well, prevention activities that are targeted to mental well-being, family success and to making positive choices when it comes to substance use and seeking help when needed also have incredible potential value in helping create the preconditions for a resilient, positive life.
What does this mean in practical terms? Here in our community, we are still working out how to tell this story of mental health and substance use prevention, and even to understand it ourselves. However, at its heart is the concept that if we as a community can get it together to make sure that every family and every child has access to resources of all kinds, to opportunities to take part in fulfilling activities, to have conversation, information, involvement, connections … in short, that there is a place for everyone to feel valuable and engaged, then our individual and collective mental well-being will certainly improve. In a way, it’s not that far from the big Aspen Idea of “mind,, body, spirit,” but we are searching for a very practical series of linked collective efforts, and the city of Aspen is supporting these efforts in a progressive and thoughtful way through its tobacco tax revenue.
And it is necessary. We’ve said so many times, and everyone knows, this is a hard place to bring up a family and to thrive, with acute housing stress, transport stress, job stress and let’s not forget the mega-rich, whose presence both makes life for regular people possible and also distorts it beyond belief. Severe mental health challenges, including suicide, are sadly too common, as are alcohol and substance use. We can definitely benefit by attending to the things that are fundamentally important in shoring us up — happy families, engaged kids, high-quality connections, resources and frank, insightful dialogue — to make it through.
Luckily there are some wonderful people close at hand who’ve worked in this patch for decades, with an understanding of the importance of this mission. Look no further than The Buddy Program, the Aspen Youth Center, the Aspen Recreation Department, our faith community, our own organization — Kids First and Aspen Family Connections — and, of course, our child cares, preschools and schools, among many, many others. They all provide a whole host of youth activities, family social opportunities, parenting education and much more. We will be looking to these experts in community engagement, activity and messaging to link our efforts, to identify gaps in provision and in under-served populations, and to figure out some way of defining and measuring success.
This is an incredibly exciting opportunity and we can’t wait to involve the entire community. Thank you to our county and city elected and appointed officials for recognizing not only that we have challenges in terms of our collective mental well-being, but in also being prepared to put taxpayers’ money to work in order to address them.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.