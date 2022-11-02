Editor:
I’m writing this letter to show my support for Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. Looking back on his decades of service, I think he has proven to be the kind of leader we can be proud of. Through plane crashes, the pandemic, a high-profile murder investigation and natural disaster, he has shown excellent judgment and leadership skills.
The knowledge and experience he brings to the table are invaluable. His performance and results speak for themselves.
As for his opponent, I just don’t see any meat on that bone. I don’t see a plan. Saying it’s time for a change is not a plan.
Let’s stay the course. Let’s show Joe our support and let the great work he has done continue. DiSalvo is the right man for the job.
Cameron Leonard
Aspen