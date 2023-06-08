Editor:
It's important to get newsworthy details in newspaper articles correctly, based on facts. Set the facts straight to eliminate speculation and spread of false information.
However, in the case of the Souki family's legal issues right now, I thought six pages of public information being printed was insensitive. Yes — facts were written, photographs displayed. But the family is part of our community and coverage of details could be hurtful and certainly add to the family's abundant stress.
Facts and details can be shared in newspapers with respect and consideration of those all involved.
Deb Mayer
Snowmass Village