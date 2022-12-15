Editor:
The West was founded on private property rights. The homesteaders of our valley relied on these rights to prosper. While uses have changed and some rights remain, Pitkin County commissioners continue to remove them for public benefit. The commissioners and their attorney refer to private property as the “backcountry.” The backcountry is typically known as public lands for public use. The property rights for the rural remote zone 1,000 feet above the valley floor were stripped away years ago. The the transfer of right (TDR) program was a so-called compromise, but one where private property owners in this zone and those looking to add square footage to their property funded public land preservation. The majority of these land owners are not developers, so the case of development pays its way is not fair game.
Currently, the commissioners are flip-flopping on a case-by-case basis. For example, the Pandora applications to down zone the property, a commissioner stated the TDR program was in need of review and replacement while another said it has been effective in protecting land from development but then they voted opposite of their comments.
In a current application by Carbondale ranch owners, a commissioner states they do not want to allow for TDR to reduce density on the property. Further, those who participated in the TDR program transferring 1,000 of acres are now being subject to more demands. Property owners being told by commissioners that they don’t know how to manage their property so they can’t have a STR while their neighbor can. These are examples of spot zoning and public taking.
The claims of “intense use” are far from the facts on both the actual number of rentals and those using them for gatherings. Other anti-STR and property-right advocates like Mick Ireland in his recent column “Unrural and not very remote” feed the misconception saying things like “who is going to pick up all the beer cans?” Mick, it is private property and not your business. Interestingly, on the USFS lands surrounding these properties anyone can disperse camp in numbers and have permitted gatherings. The guests to these cabins are the tourists we want. They come to enjoy the outdoors in the spirit of our community similar to the 10th Mountain Hut program.
Finally, the short-term rental use is completely separate from an event use. So when the commissioners confuse the facts, obscure the zoning and the process, and continue to attack private property rights, the issue becomes one of public taking and spot zoning. The commissioners are disrespecting property owners rights in a biased process that is supposed to be equal for all. A final note, their self-selected planning advisory panel focused on taking more development rights away from property owners. Shouldn’t they be focused on how many Pitkin County employees reside in Aspen’s affordable housing? How many people sit in traffic compared to those riding in the bus-only lane — who paid for these?
Brad Hahn
Aspen