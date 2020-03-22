Editor:
My great-grandmother was born in the Deep South in 1853. How priceless would it be if I could read a diary from her childhood Civil War days? Wouldn’t it be precious for a family in 2121 to have the 2020 journal of an ancestor as a child reflecting on his or her life during our unprecedented COVID-19 experiences? Please consider patiently challenging your possibly bored and brilliant out-of-school child(ren) to write with pen and paper about their daily coronavirus world. Hopefully, a home-blessed assignment.
Mike Sawyer
Denver