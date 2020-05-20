When faced with unprecedented circumstances, the talking heads who control the national news cycle grasp at the most likely story to keep us interested so that their networks can sell us soap, cars and those pillows made in Minnesota. More than two months into the coronavirus economic shutdown, endlessly regurgitated prognostications nauseatingly fill the bits and bytes of our national media industrial complex’s web of digital channels that long ago replaced the air waves of old. The contrast between the national news pablum and the fact-based updates on our current circumstances in the Roaring Fork Valley, dutifully provided by this and other local media outlets, has never been so great.
For example, on Monday morning, CNBC’s three “Squawk Box” cohosts swooned as the stock market spiked over news that a company called Moderna’s early coronavirus vaccine trials show “promise.” There is no ready vaccine, mind you, just a few scraps of information that a vaccine might be ready in a few months, or years — or not at all, my contrarian mind added to their gushing, lop-sided commentary. Cooped up by government order so long in their private abodes, even our best national media commentators are losing perspective.
Divining and discussing the important things that come next is their job, after all. Yes, a potential vaccine is important news, but not all morning, and not at the expense of far more imminent and predictable issues. In that light, I have three prognostications of my own, none of which has yet made it to the top of the pandemic news cycle as near as I can tell. They can be summarized thusly: more kids, more debt and higher taxes.
First, there will be a mini Baby Boom: Watch for it starting next December. Forcing the world’s entire population to shelter in place limits activity options, meaning those remaining activities will happen with greater frequency, and board games rapidly get boring if you get my drift. Hopefully, our health care system will be better prepared to deal with the arrival of new humans than it was with the onslaught of a new virus. Unlike the virus, this outcome is imminently predictable.
Second, there will be higher taxes: Not federal income taxes, mind you. Our dear president, senators and representatives appear unified in one solitary goal: allowing the treasury to print as much money as necessary for them to declare victory over the virus and get re-elected. Until those paper currency chickens come home to roost that is. And where will they roost first? That ocean of federal bank notes might just hide a coming tsunami of state and local government insolvency and unlike the feds, our states cannot print money to balance their budgets.
Heavily leveraged, heavily liberal states including California with $153 billion in debt, and New York with $139 billion at the end of 2019, lead the way but are not alone. On a per-capita basis, Massachusetts with $77 billion and Connecticut with $39 billion play in a debt league of their own, averaging about $11,000 per resident. Colorado, with just over $16 billion in debt or $2,905 per resident, ranks 30th in debt per capita, but as we will momentarily see, that relatively low ranking won’t save us.
As state and local income and sales taxes plummet in the wake of this year’s dramatic and self-inflicted tax reducing private sector economic stoppage, the government handout game of musical chairs really begins. Aspen and Pitkin County are not immune, but they do retain sufficient reserves to weather the coming storm more comfortably than most. Without hard spending-cut decisions, which most elected officials are unprepared to make, higher taxes, or perhaps even more debt, which will slow the post pandemic economic recovery at exactly the wrong time, will be needed to plug gaping holes in state and local government budgets nationwide.
Third and closer to home, Colorado’s Gallagher Amendment, which caps residential property taxes at 45% of statewide collections, is about to have its moment of ignominy. Since its adoption by Colorado voters in 1982, Gallagher has annually forced reductions in residential property tax collections every time properties are re-assessed. Gallagher calculates tax rates against a fixed 29% of each commercial property’s assessed value. Residential property tax rates are calculated against an ever-shrinking percentage of home’s assessed value. In 1982 this percentage started at 21%. Today it stands at 7.2%, or one fourth the effective tax rate applied to commercial properties. A good deal if you own a home.
The coming decline in statewide commercial property value (which I suppose is another prediction), driven by the emerging reality that many businesses can save tons of money by having more employees work at home rather than in leased office space, will exacerbate Gallagher’s impact. The residential property tax burden will further decline, proportionately shifting that burden to commercial building owners and their remaining tenants when they can least afford it.
The Colorado Sun recently reported that property tax revenue for Colorado schools might decline by almost a half billion dollars statewide because of this Gallagher Amendment-induced impact. Without a voter-approved increase to keep property tax revenues at their pre-coronavirus levels, the state’s mandate to backfill school funding will start the dominos falling toward a Colorado state government funding meltdown as early as next January.
So, there you have it. Three predictions: more kids, more debt, higher taxes. And just like having kids for the first time, two inescapable truths emerge from the current coronavirus economic shutdown. First, we did this to ourselves, and second, none of our lives will ever be the same again.