Editor:
Robert Hutton had good intentions in his letter to the editor in Wednesday’s Aspen Daily News regarding storage and disposal of unused prescription opiates. There are some drugs, even opiates, that can be disposed of in that manner, only if it is indicated on the bottle of the medication.
There are many programs for turning in those medications so they can be safely disposed of. Some meds can be safely disposed of in the trash as long as they are not in their containers with names and directions, Mixing in with coffee grounds works well. See the internet for more information.
Michael P. Pacin M.D.
Aspen and Miami