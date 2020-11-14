Editor:
In response to Ron Lowe’s letter to the editor from Nov. 11. I am usually a fairly quiet person but over the past few months I have been sickened by incredible hypocrisy touted by “progressives.” They spout that they believe in love, peace and tolerance — yet how they behave and speak are completely the opposite. It was not conservatives that “peacefully” protested in cities across the country over the past months, destroying families’ businesses and property.
It was not conservatives that stole and mutilated election signs throughout the valley. It was “loving progressives” who verbally/emotionally attacked our college-age daughter whose views did not match theirs. These “lovely progressives” tout that they are oh so tolerant. In reality, they have been the ones spouting hatred and destruction.
Vreneli Diemoz
Aspen