In reading some of the proposed solutions for the Maroon Bells Road to accommodate bikers and buses, I think the county commissioners and the Forest Service have it backwards. We should focus on promoting more bikers (there are also many walkers, rollerbladers, and cross-country skiers on wheeled skis) and limit the number of buses. There are so many reasons to restrict the schedules of the buses to make it so all the other users get to enjoy the road without the fear of large buses coming at random times, not to mention the carbon emissions being spewed out from the buses. If the overall intent is to offer a bus ride to promote tourism I seriously doubt someone would not come to Aspen if they couldn’t get on a bus to the Bells right away so restricting that service would either get them on a bike, which would be great, or work with a limited bus schedule that is a reservation system and not have a reservation system for the bikers. From a business standpoint, it would make more sense to not subsidize a bus service and allow the bike shops to rent bikes and generate revenue for the shops and sales tax for the city. Not to mention how much healthier it is for all of us to either be on a bike or walk. It would be great to close the road to vehicles one day a week to enjoy the Bells.
Ernie Fyrwald
Aspen