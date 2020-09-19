Editor:
In Megan Tackett’s “Diane Mitsch Bush cites bipartisan record in PitCo Dems virtual fundraiser” at least half of the article is about Lauren Boebert. The Dems have a problem promoting their candidate and can’t even see a joke that her opponent made about Jell-O wrestling. They prefer personal attacks on Lauren, who personifies her working-class roots and brings others along with her. Lauren has given jobs to women leaving jail and hope to our veterans. She may have had run-ins with the IRS but that does not make her a criminal. That makes her like the rest of us who fear seeing those dreaded initials on an envelope addressed to us. Diane was characterized as having a “rapid-fire” delivery for her political priorities.
We will see who is rapid-fire when they debate. Oops, I forgot, Diane won’t debate Lauren. Vote for Boebert for Colorado.
Anne Baker
Basalt