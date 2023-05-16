Editor:
We are in our mid-70s and barely surviving on Social Security with a whopping 8% increase in benefits to cover inflation this year! We just received our property tax assessment which tripled our property value from $593,000 to $1,750,000! At our current mill rate (80.376), that potentially increases our property taxes by 195% to over $10,000 per year.
The value of our locally sold comparison properties were arbitrarily increased up to 44% during the evaluation period. However, longtime owners like us who purchased years or decades earlier are likely suffering much larger increases.
Like the real estate bubble of 2009, this bubble is the short-lived result of COVID and historically low interest rates. With interest rates going up, buyers will not be as willing to pay inflated prices for property and sales are beginning to stall. Current proposals to lower taxes will save only pennies on a dollar.
We are not Aspen residents with ample savings accounts and money to burn. We lost virtually all of our retirement savings in the market crash of 2001 and have owned this Frying Pan Valley property since 1988. This massive evaluation and tax increase is absurd and can force us out of our beloved home! And if you think this will not affect rental rates, think again!
We need Colorado voters to campaign for a California Proposition 13 type of taxing limitation to at least limit increases to inflation rates to prevent seniors from being forced out of the longtime homes they love!
Stan Tschernenko
Basalt