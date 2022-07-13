Editor:
I recently attended the Colorado River District’s State of the Rivers event in Carbondale. The evening’s presentations reminded me of the major water challenges we face in the West and just how special it is to live near the Crystal River — one of the state’s last undammed, free-flowing rivers. Our rivers are indeed at a dire point as demand continues to increase while water supply keeps dropping.
As someone who lives along the Crystal River and has spent years advocating for its protection, I was happy to see the Colorado River District acknowledge the community’s desire for protections on the Crystal by including a presentation on Wild and Scenic eligibility at their event last month. As the pressure to develop every last drop of water keeps increasing, it’s even more important now that we set protections in place for something as rare as the free-flowing Crystal River.
A Wild and Scenic designation for the Crystal is the only way to truly ensure that this remarkable river remains the way it is, and forever remove the threat of dams or out of basin diversions. We can do this at the same time we protect in-basin water rights and the augmentation needs of the valley.
Let’s come together and protect this treasured river in our backyard by advocating for a Wild and Scenic designation!
Chuck Ogilby
Avalanche Ranch