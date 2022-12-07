Editor:
Once again, it is time to rally in support of protecting the Thompson Divide. As a grassroots community we've been working from the bottom up for over 15 years to protect our beloved public lands from oil and gas drilling. Our hard work is paying off and the administration is listening. President Biden announced in October an administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide. This started the process with a 90-day public comment period. We need to show the feds that we strongly support protecting the Thompson Divide.
Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Valley and extended communities have loved and protected the Thompson Divide for all the diverse benefits it provides. Most everyone has hiked, biked, walked dogs, ridden horses, watched birds, hunted, fished, grazed cattle, gone for Sunday drives or enjoyed the uninterrupted view of this beautiful landscape. Elk, deer and an ecosystem of animals depend on the Thompson Divide for food, shelter and raising their young. Everyone benefits from its clean air and water.
We must speak up now for the Thompson Divide. There will be a meeting at the Carbondale Firehouse on Dec. 14 from 5-7 p.m. where you can learn more and make comments. The BLM is accepting written comments until Jan. 16. Email comments to the BLM letting them know you support the proposed administrative withdrawal to: BLM_CO_Thompson_Divide@blm.gov or mail to: Doug Vilsack, State Director, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Office, 2850 Youngfield Street, Lakewood, CO 80215.
Let's show them we are unified for Thompson Divide!
Judy Fox-Perry
Carbondale