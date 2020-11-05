Protect Wagner Park Nov 5, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Protect Wagner Park to be open year-round for public use. Time to move private events to another location. Only athletic events open to everyone.Robin Ferguson KellyAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesMarcia, Marcia, Marcia: Consummate Aspen volunteer, former council candidate Marcia Goshorn, has diedPitCo Health board: No more than five people from two households at a timeTwo concepts opening this winter, slated in former Gwyn’s space at Snowmass Ski AreaAspen lawyer pleads guilty to sending ‘obscene’ textsSteadman names new medical director for Aspen clinicsBasalt’s Coffee with Council heats upLocal Election ResultsAspen School District announces free, voluntary COVID-19 testing for allWhiting: Boebert’s ‘many’ followers: by hook or crook?Will minimum work requirements be a challenge in 2021? Images Latest News County health director is leaving for job in Alaska Some local races are still undecided Aspen-Pitkin County Airport plan returns for public purview on Nov. 10 First responders find two deceased in Snowmass Village hot tub Pitkin County Public Health director resigns Steve Child, Francie Jacober presumptive winners of PitCo commissioners race Bill Madsen is the new mayor of Snowmass Village Garfield County Commissioner races too close to call