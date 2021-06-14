Editor:
It’s time for Missouri Heights residents to make their voices heard on the Ascendigo change in land-use application. It is rare that individuals can play a critical role in the future where they live. We now have that opportunity at 1 p.m. on June 21, 2021, before the Garfield Board of County Commissioners when the commissioners will consider the Ascendigo land-use change application. Much has been written about this land-use application in the last six months and its negative impact on Missouri Heights residents and the future of land use in Missouri Heights. Should the application be approved, it will change the character of Missouri Heights from a rural, residential, agricultural and ranching community to that of commercial development.
No matter how Ascendigo wishes to characterize its operation, it is clearly commercial. There are other organizations and developers closely watching this application, ready to begin development if Garfield County opens the door by approving the Ascendigo application. We know of organizations who have already approached development professionals to assist them in locating similar types of overnight lodging and dining facilities in Missouri Heights. This is not a scare tactic, this is reality.
Missouri Heights has been protected from such development by the Eagle County Mid-Valley Area Community Plan Missouri Heights Character Area and protected in Garfield County by the Garfield County Comprehensive Plan 2030 Future Land Use Plan. Approval of this development will open the flood gates of development in an area that is zoned residential, rural, and is the home to over 600 signers of a petition to stop the project.
Show up at the hearing and let the Garfield County commissioners know that they are accountable for upholding the principles expressed in their own county plan. For more information, please log onto www.keepmohrural.com.
Karen Moculeski
Missouri Heights