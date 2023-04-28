Editor:
I am encouraged to see that Gunnison and Pitkin counties, the town of Marble and the river district are convening a stakeholder process that will look at permanent protection for the Crystal River. Interested and impacted citizens can now participate in the process to accomplish this.
I’ve been a longtime supporter of a wild and scenic designation for the Crystal and see that as our best chance at keeping the river as it is – free-flowing, undammed and with no out-of-drainage diversions. I’ve spoken with Crystal Valley residents over the years, many of whom support a wild and scenic designation for the Crystal, and some who have questions about what that would mean for their property, their water or their future. One thing is clear: We all love the Crystal River and want to keep it as it is.
It’s going to take all of us coming together to listen to each other’s concerns and questions and seek answers together. The upcoming collaborative process being led by our local communities will be an opportunity for us to listen to each other and learn how we can work together for the benefit of the Crystal River. Protecting the Crystal River from dams and out-of-valley diversions is not only important for our generation but for generations decades into the future, where the demands for water will continue to intensify.
Chuck Downey
Redstone